Systematic Financial Management LP Buys 79,758 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,758 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.74% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $10,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,325,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,492,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,923,000 after purchasing an additional 569,855 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2,520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,009,000 after purchasing an additional 450,630 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 356,456 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:BLMN opened at $12.85 on Friday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.81 and a beta of 1.95.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 62.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -872.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.