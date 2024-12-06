Systematic Financial Management LP Boosts Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,989 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.29% of United Bankshares worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 237.6% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter worth $116,000. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 377.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $41.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.01. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $414.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Bankshares news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,709.74. The trade was a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Converse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 434,769 shares in the company, valued at $17,390,760. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

