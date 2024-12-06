Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.88-$14.96 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $515.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.85 and its 200-day moving average is $545.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

