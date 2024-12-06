Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPSGet Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.77-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Synopsys also updated its FY25 guidance to $14.88-$14.96 EPS.

Synopsys Trading Down 12.4 %

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $515.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $529.85 and its 200-day moving average is $545.47. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital began coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

(Get Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.