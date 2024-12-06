SYM FINANCIAL Corp Takes $210,000 Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 4,175.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 118.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. This represents a 14.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,332.92. This trade represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.87 and a fifty-two week high of $206.04.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $215.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.09.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

