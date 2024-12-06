SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $240,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of LMT opened at $517.40 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $413.92 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $563.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.94 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.79%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

