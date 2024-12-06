SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $25.00.

