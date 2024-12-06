SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2024

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:SSSSL opened at $24.68 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $25.00.

About SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026

(Get Free Report)

gsv capital corp (0gv) is an accounting company based out of 2925 woodside rd, woodside, california, united states.

Further Reading

Dividend History for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SSSSL)

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital Corp. 6.00% Notes due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.