Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69.60 ($0.89) and last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.90). 3,592,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,332,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.80 ($0.90).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Supermarket Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £886.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,525.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 71.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 73.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of GBX 1.53 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

In related news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of £51,750 ($66,032.92). Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

