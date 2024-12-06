Sunrise Resources (LON:SRES) Shares Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

Sunrise Resources plc (LON:SRES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 28,050,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 317% from the average session volume of 6,727,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.05.

Sunrise Resources plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in the United States and Western Australia. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, precious metal, base metal, and industrial mineral projects. It mines at CS Pozzolan-Perlite project located in Nevada, the United States, as well as holds leases/option agreement in the Jackson Wash project located in Nevada, the United States.

