StockNews.com Upgrades Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Buy

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $61.60 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. Performance Food Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 20,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total value of $1,809,386.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,026,387.04. The trade was a 9.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Performance Food Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Performance Food Group by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 203.0% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.