StockNews.com Upgrades Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) to Buy

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

NYSE IBP opened at $213.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $155.58 and a one year high of $281.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day moving average is $222.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBP. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 152.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 32.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products by 953.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

