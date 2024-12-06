StockNews.com Upgrades Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) to Buy

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Everspin Technologies Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Everspin Technologies

Shares of Everspin Technologies stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 million, a PE ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.90. Everspin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $9.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.95.

In related news, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $97,077.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,791.10. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 24,022 shares of company stock valued at $133,620 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everspin Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 412,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 44.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

