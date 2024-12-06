StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Shares of PULM stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. Pulmatrix has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $8.44.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

