StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Price Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Polar Power has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.90.

Get Polar Power alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,009,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 17.14% of Polar Power worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.