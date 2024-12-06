StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
EKSO has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of Ekso Bionics from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 62.95% and a negative return on equity of 83.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Germany, Poland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
