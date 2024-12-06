Stock Repurchase Program Declared by Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Board

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Trading Up 0.1 %

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

BYD stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,959. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William R. Boyd sold 25,155 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $1,744,499.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,487,970 shares in the company, valued at $103,190,719.50. The trade was a 1.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 21,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total transaction of $1,539,245.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 438,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,330,269.45. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $10,540,944. Corporate insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.