Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Shares Acquired by Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 34.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 9,273,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,920 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 132.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Stitch Fix by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 121,084 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,511,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after buying an additional 1,860,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,432,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,395,000 after buying an additional 465,900 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Stitch Fix from $2.80 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Stitch Fix Stock Performance

SFIX opened at $4.53 on Friday. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $574.59 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $319.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.48 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. As a group, analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

