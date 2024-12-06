Stifel Financial Corp Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 846,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,496 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $120,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% in the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $117.67 and a one year high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

