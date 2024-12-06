Stifel Financial Corp Sells 52,722 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,722 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $184,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 675.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $6,867,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,760.49. This represents a 27.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total transaction of $2,289,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. This represents a 18.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $22,596,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $214.55 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.17 and a 12 month high of $244.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.02. The stock has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

