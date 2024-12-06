Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,844,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $90,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the second quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the third quarter worth $42,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. International Paper had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $29,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,402.96. This represents a 1.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $115,412.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,996.40. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,040 shares of company stock worth $304,004. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.20 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

