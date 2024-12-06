Stifel Financial Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,956 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.93% of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF worth $109,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $96.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $99.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.277 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

