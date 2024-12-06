Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 17,211 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 715,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,211 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $139,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,387.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $174.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.43 and a 200 day moving average of $180.93. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.80 and a 12 month high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

