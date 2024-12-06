Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Gartner by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,911 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 78.3% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Gartner by 47.1% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 573.9% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 6,739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gartner in the third quarter valued at about $70,955,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $490.00 to $528.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Gartner from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Gartner from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Gartner from $565.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $539.25.

NYSE:IT opened at $516.67 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $411.15 and a fifty-two week high of $559.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $485.71.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,788. This trade represents a 10.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total value of $214,229.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. This trade represents a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,560 shares of company stock valued at $37,909,141. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

