Stevens Capital Management LP Takes $212,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.59 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.98.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.5275 dividend. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.70%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

