Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 831 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Stevens Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 264,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,267,000 after purchasing an additional 22,572 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 34.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 7,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 52,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $99,780,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. UBS Group began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $842.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $703.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.87.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,682,516.83. This represents a 12.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total value of $3,708,622.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,077 shares of company stock valued at $12,303,829 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $694.81 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $431.98 and a 52-week high of $712.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $662.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $589.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.96 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.77 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.