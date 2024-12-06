Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 479 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Stevens Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth about $685,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 52.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,312,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.3% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,715,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 878.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 140 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,254.09, for a total value of $175,572.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,524.54. The trade was a 95.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 76 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.75, for a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,820. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,247.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,330.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,386.75. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,086.88 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $954.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.93 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 531.78% and a net margin of 21.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,338.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.