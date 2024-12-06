Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Newmont by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Newmont by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,909,000 after buying an additional 109,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,052,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,953,000 after buying an additional 1,226,697 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmont by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Newmont by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,728,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after buying an additional 1,074,623 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The firm has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newmont news, Director Harry M. Iv Conger acquired 9,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.15 per share, for a total transaction of $400,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,090.70. This represents a 189.96 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,780.76. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

