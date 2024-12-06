Stevens Capital Management LP Has $271,000 Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PPG Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,197,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $276,576,000 after purchasing an additional 368,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,877,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,650,000 after purchasing an additional 36,047 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PPG Industries by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,404,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,751,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in PPG Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,061,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,276,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

In other PPG Industries news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $125.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $151.16.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.11%.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.93.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

