Steven M. Chaouki Sells 1,500 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $151,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at $6,092,956.24. The trade was a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average of $90.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $60.55 and a 12 month high of $113.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 36.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 84.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 4,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 156.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TRU

About TransUnion

(Get Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.