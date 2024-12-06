Stephens Downgrades Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Hold

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stephens from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. Avid Bioservices has a 52-week low of $4.07 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $783.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. The trade was a 7.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $194,208. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.8% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 789,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after acquiring an additional 57,111 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $16,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 97.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 153,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 75,473 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the third quarter worth $2,107,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 63.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 401,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 155,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

