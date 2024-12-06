State Street Corp Sells 1,785,283 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,821,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,785,283 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,609,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $27,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Newmont by 191.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Veritas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,607,746.89. This represents a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $41.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $46.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 9.80% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.79%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

