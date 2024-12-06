State Street Corp Purchases 149,272 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State Street Corp increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,434,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.21% of Illinois Tool Works worth $3,277,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1,060.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $275.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.76 and a 200 day moving average of $251.50. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.77 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $81.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.06% and a net margin of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.30.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

