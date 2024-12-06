State Street Corp Has $3 Billion Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,910,285 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,996,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 341.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Barclays upped their price target on Cintas from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Cintas in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.63.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $223.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.27. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $136.87 and a fifty-two week high of $228.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

