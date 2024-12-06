State Street Corp Has $2.20 Billion Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,731,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,178 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,204,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 7,837.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,124 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,396,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,799,000 after purchasing an additional 988,666 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,726,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,378,000 after purchasing an additional 762,291 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 948,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,209,000 after purchasing an additional 682,333 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 432,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,384,000 after purchasing an additional 336,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.62.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $85.88 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $89.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a 200 day moving average of $76.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.95%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

