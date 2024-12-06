State Street Corp Has $2.08 Billion Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Street Corp cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,358,514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 793,685 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,076,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AIG. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 241.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIG opened at $76.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.41. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.81 and a fifty-two week high of $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.49 billion, a PE ratio of -22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.05.

American International Group Announces Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on American International Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total value of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 1.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

