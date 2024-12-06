State Street Corp Acquires 2,156,259 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,156,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.99% of Exelon worth $2,439,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Shares of EXC opened at $37.98 on Friday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

