Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $218,000 Stake in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 323,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 328.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter worth $162,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth about $668,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.41.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 533.32% and a negative return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company’s preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.