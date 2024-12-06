SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its position in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Free Report) (TSE:SSO) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,502 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 8,228,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,212 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,636,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,417 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,289,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SSR Mining by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,209,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 637,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,303,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,034,000 after buying an additional 533,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSR Mining stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $11.64.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $6.30 to $6.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. StockNews.com lowered SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina. The company explores for gold doré, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its mines include the Çöpler, located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold, located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee, located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna, located in Jujuy province, Argentina.

