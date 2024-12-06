Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Director Sells $52,538.50 in Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) Director Joseph D. O’leary sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $52,538.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,700,629.01. This represents a 1.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.5 %

SFM traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $151.71. 870,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,863. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.73 and a 1 year high of $155.64.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFM. Melius Research initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $127.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,425.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

