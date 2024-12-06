Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CXM. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sprinklr from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.70 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.97.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Stock Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $8.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $197.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.58 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Roger H. Lee sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $1,658,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 514,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,068.63. The trade was a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 4,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $33,528.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 390,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,061,060.20. This represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 338,480 shares of company stock worth $2,545,967. Insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sprinklr by 107,818.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,696,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,900 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% in the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,826,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,311,000 after buying an additional 322,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprinklr by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,788,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 295,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.