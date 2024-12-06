Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Receives $421.69 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $422.90.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $395.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Price Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $493.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 1.61. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $185.37 and a 12 month high of $506.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $413.44 and a 200-day moving average of $355.61.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 214.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Spotify Technology by 51.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spotify Technology

(Get Free Report

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.