Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Trading 4.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.40 and last traded at $9.40. 1,009 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 3,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.
Spirent Communications Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08.
Spirent Communications Company Profile
Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spirent Communications
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.