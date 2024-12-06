SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Still a Buy?

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $93.07 and last traded at $93.04. Approximately 353,188 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,599% from the average daily volume of 20,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.66.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a market cap of $206.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Get SPDR S&P Transportation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P Transportation ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $362,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Transportation Select Industry index. The fund tracks a broad-based, equal-weighted index of US stocks in the transportation industry. XTN was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.