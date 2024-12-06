SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $204.80 and last traded at $204.75, with a volume of 16220 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.88.

SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $506.84 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.91.

Get SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Harbor Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 73,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after acquiring an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 25.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.