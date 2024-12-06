SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $210.18 and last traded at $210.18, with a volume of 209 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $208.44.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $918.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR NYSE Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 57.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $165,000. Apollon Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $200,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

