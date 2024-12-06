Southernsun Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Southernsun Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 92,278 shares during the quarter. THOR Industries comprises about 2.2% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned 0.31% of THOR Industries worth $18,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at THOR Industries

In other THOR Industries news, VP Colleen A. Zuhl sold 4,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $500,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,169,075. This trade represents a 3.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.67. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.67.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THO shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Monday, September 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on THO

THOR Industries Profile

(Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.