Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTC:SCBS)

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 5th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.
Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance
Shares of SCBS remained flat at $19.50 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.73. Southern Community Bancshares has a 52-week low of $19.50 and a 52-week high of $19.50.
Southern Community Bancshares Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Community Bancshares
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Trinity Capital CEO on Leading Private Credit’s High-Yield Growth
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Lululemon Surges On Q3 Report: Analysts Step in To Support Market
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 10 Safe Investments with High Returns
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.