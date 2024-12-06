SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 12.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.99 and last traded at $14.98. 100,563,547 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 175% from the average session volume of 36,559,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SOUN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.64.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $193,872.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,560,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,614,805.68. This trade represents a 2.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Majid Emami sold 94,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $851,306.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 735,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,657,949.25. This trade represents a 11.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 431,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,662,350. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SoundHound AI by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SoundHound AI by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Further Reading

