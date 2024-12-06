Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC) Shares Sold by Rivernorth Capital Management LLC

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SPMC – Free Report) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,168 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sound Point Meridian Capital were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter worth $200,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sound Point Meridian Capital during the second quarter valued at about $2,860,000.

Shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Sound Point Meridian Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $21.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.04%.

In related news, Chairman Stephen Ketchum bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.32 per share, with a total value of $81,280.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 23,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,984.32. This represents a 20.70 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,850 in the last 90 days.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sound Point Meridian Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock.

Sound Point Meridian Capital Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in third-party collateralized loan obligation equity and mezzanine tranches.

