Soros Fund Management LLC Raises Stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC owned 0.63% of Privia Health Group worth $13,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Privia Health Group by 107.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 135,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $2,500,127.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,583,763.50. This represents a 35.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVA opened at $21.22 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.80.

About Privia Health Group

(Free Report)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.