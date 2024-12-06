Soros Fund Management LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT)

Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardent Health Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardent Health Partners during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Ardent Health Partners in the third quarter worth about $469,000.
Ardent Health Partners Stock Performance
NYSE ARDT opened at $16.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Ardent Health Partners, LLC has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.72.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Ardent Health Partners
Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.
